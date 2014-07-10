Steven Moffat and Star Wars? It looks like a match not meant to be after the Doctor Who showrunner's wife took to Twitter to deny rumours of his involvement in the big-screen sci-fi franchise.

It all began yesterday evening with the suggestion on entertainment website Jedi News that Moffat was linked to a future Star Wars movie – either in a writing, producing or directing capacity. The rumour linked back to Moffat's collaboration with Steven Spielberg on 2011's The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn which it was claimed had put him in the frame at LucasFilm.