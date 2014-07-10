Steven Moffat rules out Star Wars role
The Doctor Who showrunner's wife Sue Vertue has taken to Twitter to deny reports her husband will be involved in an upcoming film
Steven Moffat and Star Wars? It looks like a match not meant to be after the Doctor Who showrunner's wife took to Twitter to deny rumours of his involvement in the big-screen sci-fi franchise.
It all began yesterday evening with the suggestion on entertainment website Jedi News that Moffat was linked to a future Star Wars movie – either in a writing, producing or directing capacity. The rumour linked back to Moffat's collaboration with Steven Spielberg on 2011's The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn which it was claimed had put him in the frame at LucasFilm.
But the speculation has since been shot down by Vertue who posted on the social networking site to inform fans there was zero truth to the reports:
Moffat – who deleted his Twitter account in 2012 – already has plenty on his plate without embarking on a trip to a galaxy far, far away. A confirmed ninth series of Doctor Who should keep him busy for the time being, as well as BBC1's Sherlock which goes back into production next January.