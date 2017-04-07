When asked the question, “Do you think that Assad should leave power?”, Trump responded with a strange and vague response, only made more surreal than usual by the fact that scene from the Star Wars movie was playing on the TV just to the right of his head.

The president has since launched an airstrike on a Syrian airfield in response to the use of banned chemical weapons in an attack that has claimed the lives of at least 80 people.

Advertisement

The strike is the first direct military action the US has taken against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country's six-year civil war.