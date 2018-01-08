So when the Scottish actor picked up his Golden Globe for his work in US TV series Fargo (where he played twins in the third edition of the anthology series), journalists couldn’t resist asking whether Kenobi: A Star Wars Story is on the cards.

Sadly, apparently there’s nothing concrete just yet – but McGregor would be more than up for it should the opportunity arise.

"It's just that. There’s a lot of talk,” McGregor (sporting a rather Kenobi-ish beard) said at a press conference shortly after accepting his award.

“I'd be happy to play him again. I don’t know any more about it more than you do.

He added: “I saw the new one over Christmas. I thought it was really, really beautiful. I loved it."

So there you have it fans – no definitive answer, but a spark of hope. And if we know anything about Star Wars, that hope might just be the spark this story needs.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in cinemas now