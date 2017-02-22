"I am profoundly grateful for this amazing opportunity to become a part of the Star Wars franchise," he wrote, thanking his friends, family, Disney and "especially Peter Mayhew".

"Peter's development and portrayal of this beloved Wookie has spread so much joy across the globe: he added, praising the original actor for his guidance and kindness.

"I aspire to make Peter proud and bring Star Wars fans the Chewie they know and love."

Laugh it up, new fuzzball. We can imagine this will be one hell of a ride.

The Star Wars Han Solo spin-off is due for release on May 25th 2018