"I felt very strongly that we don't try to change her performance," he said, adding that it will be "really sad, but really joyful".

"Having these scenes in the film recontextualise tragically with her not being here anymore, it’s incredibly emotional," he said.

"For the next few months, seeing the fans … process the loss and celebrate her as Leia one last time, it’s going to be intense. I think it’s going to be really sad but really joyful, I hope. She really kicks [butt] as General Leia, and I’m happy for that."

The director also spoke on Leia's relationship with Poe Dameron, confirming that she sees him as the future of the Resistance.

"She definitely saw that potential in him and in The Last Jedi, we dig into that more. We’ve seen how heroic he is and now we’re going to see him challenged in terms of stepping up to the next level. It takes more than heroics to be a leader, or so I’m told."

Star Wars Episode XIII: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on 14th December