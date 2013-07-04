The White House said Lucas had been honoured for "combining the art of storytelling with boundless imagination and cutting-edge techniques.

"Mr Lucas has transported us to new worlds and created some of the most beloved and iconic films of all time."

Estimated to be worth $3.9bn, Lucas is one of the most successful producers and directors in Hollywood history. Best known for his creation of the Star Wars franchise, which began in 1977 with A New Hope, Lucas is also responsible for the archaeologist-adventurer Indiana Jones.

In October 2012, he sold his enormous Lucasfilm empire to The Walt Disney Company.