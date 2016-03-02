“Me and Mark have been rehearsing a lot, and it’s really amazing,” she told MTV. “Cos when we went back to Skellig to do the opening of VIII, it was so crazy doing the same scene with a different crew of people.

“But he’s amazing to rehearse with, and I’m very excited to do the rest of the stuff. It’s such a good story! Seriously! Luke is so cool in this one. Really.”

But if you thought Luke’s badassery would entail jumping around doing wicked flips and throwing his lightsaber at baddies, think again – because the only plot hints offered by Ridley imagine something a lot more sedate.

“It’s two hours of me and Mark Hamill staring at each other,” she deadpanned. “And like, at the end of the film you’re not sure if he’s gonna talk or not... [episode IX] opens the same way.”

We can’t wait to see the director’s cut of that one.

Star Wars Episode VIII will be released in December 2018