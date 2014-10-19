Producer Kathleen Kennedy revealed the news at the launch of special effects company Industrial Light and Magic in London, saying it was "quite remarkable standing here within three weeks of finished filming on Star Wars Episode VII."

"This studio continues a long tradition of Stars Wars films being made in London, it goes back to 1976. I think Stars Wars aspires to technical excellence and that’s what brings ILM to London today as this explosion of creativity inside the UK has been quite remarkable," she also said, reports The Guardian.

Star Wars Episode VII will welcome back returning stars from the original trilogy including Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker and Peter Mayhew. They will be joined by new additions Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong’o, Gwendoline Christie, Daisy Ridley, Max von Sydow and John Boyega.

Star Wars Episode VII will be in cinemas 18th December 2015