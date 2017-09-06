Variety indicates that the decision may have come down to the script, over which Trevorrow and Disney executives clashed, after British screenwriter Jack Thorne was brought on board as an additional writer to work on a draft by Trevorrow and writing partner Derek Connolly.

It's the second time in three months that the Star Wars producers have opted to switch directors part-way through the production process. Han Solo spin-off directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were ousted in favour of Ron Howard three months into the shoot, and Rogue One director Gareth Edwards was reportedly sidelined as Tony Gilroy was brought in to oversee re-shoots.

Jurassic World director Trevorrow had been on board to direct the film since 2015.

Speculation is now rife as to who will replace Trevorrow at the helm of the final (yeah, right) Star Wars film. Will it be JJ Abrams? Rian Johnson? Or - a real twist in the tale - George Lucas?

Star Wars: Episode IX is due to be released in UK cinemas in May 2019.