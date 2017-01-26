In real life Hall was a gifted linguist with hopes of joining the Foreign Service, but these plans were derailed by an accident that caused her to lose a leg. Barred from US government work, Hall instead went to work for British Intelligence in France following the Nazi invasion, and later joined both the American Office of Strategic Services and its successor the CIA.

The new role marks the latest in a string of castings for Ridley, who has films including Murder on the Orient Express, Chaos Walking, Peter Rabbit and The Lost Wife in the pipeline (as well as Star Wars Episode VIII, of course), and she’ll be a popular choice for many as Hall – particularly the immediate family of biographer Purnell.

Fingers crossed Ridley (who kept her own British accent for The Force Awakens) can master Hall’s tricky Baltimore twang – based on coverage so far, American viewers may be quite picky about that...