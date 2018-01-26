Stinson Lenz has recreated the set blueprints for this "piece of junk" in a new blog post, and there really are some glaring inconsistencies in how it's put together.The spaceship's interior should really extend way out to the right, but instead manages to somehow pack it all in. Still, as Han Solo says, "she may not look like much, but she's got it where it counts, kid".

Using the layout as it appears in The Empire Strikes Back, Lenz has drawn the floor plan over a picture of the outside of the ship. The only part that actually lines up is the entrance ramp, but after that it goes wrong.

We've often seen our heroes hanging out in a big open area connected to the cockpit by a hallway. Here, they can practice their Jedi telekinetic skills and play a game of "dejarik" with their holographic creatures on a chess board. Then there's another corridor extending even further along.

Unfortunately, all of this is way too big to fit inside the Falcon.

The drawing has been picked up by Lucasfilm Story Group executive Pablo Hidalgo, who praised it as "the best visualization I've seen" of the problem.

He wrote: "Basically, the second you break out the rulers in Star Wars, you start breaking it. But we do what we can."