1. You don't have to prepare anything. Just a meet and greet at this stage so no need to contact me to ask how you apply, you just show up.

2. You should bring a headshot - doesn't have to be professional. Any clear picture will do.

3. You only have to come on one day. We will have you in the room for 5 minutes. Please prepare for queues. It is up to you what time you arrive.

4. There are two venues in one day as we have a team, so one in Glasgow, one in Manchester etc.

5. Girls you must be 16 or over on the day of the audition - no 16 in two weeks/2 days etc. On the day you MUST be 16 or over. Boys 18 or over. There is no exceptions.

6. We will not be doing meetings via Skype/online auditions. To be seen you have to come and meet.

From 4:30am onwards, hundreds of hopefuls turned up to the first auditions held in Bristol yesterday, with organisers forced to close the queue at 10:30am. Further casting calls will be held in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin throughout November, although director Abrams will not be in attendance.

According to Disney, the production requires two attractive, smart and athletic young actors to play Rachel and Thomas. Described as quite young when she lost both her parents, Rachel "was forced to make her way in a tough, dangerous town. Now 17 she has become street smart and strong. She is able to take care of herself using humour and guts to get by.

"Always a survivor, never a victim, she remains hopeful that she can move away from this harsh existence to a better life, she is always thinking of what she can do to move ahead." The description has prompted much speculation that she is the daughter of Han and Leia Solo (played by Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher), meanwhile Thomas is thought to possibly be the son of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

The casting call reveals he has grown up "without a father's influence, without the model of being a man, he doesn't have the strongest sense of himself. Despite this he is smart, capable and shows courage when it is needed. He can appreciate the absurdities in life and understands you can't take life to seriously."

