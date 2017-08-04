Spice Girls movie Spice World is returning to cinemas - and it’s already selling out
Special 20th anniversary screenings of the offbeat film have been organised by fans around the country
All aboard the Spice Bus and prepare to zig a zig ah – because the Spice Girls’ 1997 movie Spice World is returning to cinemas.
You see, in honour of the cult favourite film’s 20th anniversary (yes, we are all that old now) a dedicated fan group has set up a huge number of screenings all around the country, with the film showing at a cinema near you on Friday 29th September and tickets already on sale.
“We at SpiceGirlsNews have organised for a 20th anniversary screening of Spice World The Movie to be shown at a cinema near you on FRIDAY 29th SEPTEMBER 2017,” the group says on their Facebook page.
“At the moment this is just for cinemas in the UK but we are hoping to organise something for fans across the world soon.”
Currently there are over 50 screenings planned around the UK (with the potential for more to be added), though if you’re keen to catch up with the girls as they meet aliens, jump Tower Bridge and attend Barrymore boot camp you’d better move quickly – several of the showings are already sold out, so demand looks set to be high. Event of the autumn, right here.