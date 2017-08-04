“We at SpiceGirlsNews have organised for a 20th anniversary screening of Spice World The Movie to be shown at a cinema near you on FRIDAY 29th SEPTEMBER 2017,” the group says on their Facebook page.

“At the moment this is just for cinemas in the UK but we are hoping to organise something for fans across the world soon.”

Currently there are over 50 screenings planned around the UK (with the potential for more to be added), though if you’re keen to catch up with the girls as they meet aliens, jump Tower Bridge and attend Barrymore boot camp you’d better move quickly – several of the showings are already sold out, so demand looks set to be high. Event of the autumn, right here.