And now Brooks, who co-wrote, directed and starred in the 1987 original – which is an iconic spoof of the Star Wars franchise and other classics such as 2001: A Space Odyssey – has confirmed he's set to reprise his role as Yogurt.



Brooks announced his personal involvement in the already-confirmed sequel in a post on X (Twitter) on Thursday (12th June), which is accompanied by the caption: "I told you we’d be back."

The post features a video which, in the style of the Star Wars opening scroll, reads: "Thirty-eight years ago, there was only one Star Wars trilogy..."

The message then goes on to reel off all the sequels and spin-offs released since then, including the films and television series set in the Stars Wars universe as well as Dune, Alien, Harry Potter and "36 MCU movies with two different Robert Downey Jrs".

At the end of the video, Brooks appears on screen wearing a sweatshirt with the slogan: "SPACEBALLS THE SWEATSHIRT."

He tells the camera: "After 40 years we asked what do the fans want... but instead, we’re making this movie."

In his own post on Instagram, Gad added: "I was that child who saw Spaceballs before I ever saw Star Wars and then wondered why anyone would do a dramatic remake of the Mel Brooks classic.

"It is therefore the greatest gift of my life to now help take the reins and work alongside Mel and this incredible group to do a sequel to the movie that first inspired George Lucas."



The 1987 movie also starred John Candy, Rick Moranis, Daphne Zuniga and Bill Pullman.

Wondering who else is set to reprise their roles from the original and when we can expect the sequel to land? Read on for everything we know.

The film is slated for release in cinemas in 2027 by Amazon-MGM, marking 40 years since the original first hit screens.

We'll update this page once we know more, including what the official title of the sequel will be.

Spaceballs 2 cast: Who's returning for the sequel?

Lewis Pullman plays Bob (aka The Sentry) in Marvel's Thunderbolts*. Marvel Studios

As detailed above, Brooks is set to reprise his role as Yogurt, while Josh Gad will lead the cast of the sequel in an as yet to be confirmed role.

The rest of the cast has not yet been announced, but The Hollywood Reporter reports that Zuniga, Pullman and Moranis will return for the sequel, and that Keke Palmer is joining the cast in a new role, details of which are yet to be revealed.

Should talks proceed as planned, Pullman is set to star as Starburst, the son of Bill Pullman's Lone Starr, according to the publication, while Moranis will return as Dark Helmet, and Zuniga will reprise her role as Princess Vespa.

Pullman is best known for Independence Day and David Lynch’s Lost Highway, and has more recently starred in series such as The High Note and Dark Waters.

Moranis is best known for his role in Ghostbusters and the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids movies, but stepped away from acting in the late ‘90s. More recently, he teamed up with Ryan Reynolds on a 2020 ad for Mint Mobile.

Meanwhile, Palmer recently appeared in comedy One of Them Days and is set to star in forthcoming Amazon series The Pickup as well as Lionsgate comedy Good Fortune.

Spaceballs 2 plot: What could the sequel be about?

The sequel's plot is currently shrouded in mystery.

A press release from Amazon-MGM reads: "While the title, plot details, and rest of cast are being kept under wraps, the film has been described by those who have not yet read the script as ‘A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two’ but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film."

Fans will remember that the plot of the original movie follows the villainous Dark Helmet (Moranis) and President Skroob (Brooks), who endeavour to steal the atmosphere of the peaceful planet Druidia, only to have their plans thwarted by the hero Lone Starr (Pullman), his sidekick Barf (Candy), and the Druish princess Vespa (Zuniga).

