"What a crazy show this is", he said, as hosts Alex Jones and Matt Baker introduced a segment in which long-lost relatives were reunited, amidst interviews with their panel of celebrities, which also included actor Russell Crowe.

"Are we allowed to segue to happiness?" he asked the hosts. "You've got to tell me when 'happy', when 'sad'".

His frequent interjections to criticise the format – and Crowe, whom he told he would have cut scenes from Gladiator – had the audience and the crew in stitches. Later, he called the show 'nuts'. Watch a couple of clips from his appearance below.

Viewers were delighted by his brashness, and took to Twitter to praise the star for airing what many of us have so often thought.

The comedian was in London to promote a new musical based on his film Young Frankenstein.