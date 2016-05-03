“Sources say he’ll be thoroughly involved in the creative development of the project,” continues the report.

Real-life basketball star – oh yes, this is cartoon meets reality all over again – LeBron James has long been linked to the project, although no official confirmation has come. LeBron was recently seen on the big screen in Amy Schumer’s comedy Trainwreck.

The 1996 film saw Michael Jordan help the Looney Tunes play a basketball game against alien slavers threatening their freedom. Where the next story could go is anyone’s guess.

With the sequel, it is understood Lin will team up with Andrew Dodge and Alfredo Botello on the script. Lin and Dodge are already said to be working on a police comedy together, which the former will produce while the latter writes.

Botello was a consultant on Star Trek Beyond. His other credits include 2015 film Hollywood Adventures and TV mini-series Reality Reboot.

Here’s hoping someone’s also working on another I Believe I Can Fly-esque hit for the soundtrack.