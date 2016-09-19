Carr was aged 21 when she performed in the 1965 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, in which she sung Sixteen Going on Seventeen. The Sound of Music was her first acting role.

Her only other major role was in Stephen Sondheim television musical Evening Primrose.

Kym Karath, who played youngest von Trapp child Gretl, shared the news on Twitter, saying "She has been like a sister throughout my life".

Carr performed opposite stars Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer in the Academy Award-winning film, which became at the time the highest grossing film ever.