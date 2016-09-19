Sound of Music star Charmian Carr dies aged 73
The actress who played Liesl von Trapp in 1965 film The Sound of Music has passed away
Actress Charmian Carr, who played Liesl von Trapp in The Sound of Music, has died aged 73.
The actress and performer passed away in Los Angeles following complications from a rare form of dementia, her family confirmed.
Carr was aged 21 when she performed in the 1965 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, in which she sung Sixteen Going on Seventeen. The Sound of Music was her first acting role.
Her only other major role was in Stephen Sondheim television musical Evening Primrose.
Kym Karath, who played youngest von Trapp child Gretl, shared the news on Twitter, saying "She has been like a sister throughout my life".
More like this
Carr performed opposite stars Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer in the Academy Award-winning film, which became at the time the highest grossing film ever.