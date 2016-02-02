An image posted on Facebook by Gunn himself proves someone is already "screwing up" scenes...

"When someone's screwing up a scene during rehearsals I show them Dave Bautista as an example of good acting. With Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, and Sean Gunn. ‪#‎GotGVol2‬," posted Gunn, along with this goofy picture.

No word on who was fluffing up, but whatever you're thinking Gunn might have in store for Guardians 2, think big. Earlier this year, Gunn shared the reaction he first got from his Marvel bosses: "I went in and I sat down with those guys and I’m like, ‘Okay, here’s what I think the sequel should be.’ And they were like, ‘Oh, whoa. That’s risky, but okay.’"

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Dave Bautista will all be reprising their roles as Peter Quinn, Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Drax, while Karen Gillan is set to return as Nebula.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is tipped for release in May 2017