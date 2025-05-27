Following pretty much unanimous praise from both critics and cinemagoers, and a big haul at the box office, Sinners is set to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms including Prime Video and Apple TV on 3rd June 2025.

Warner Bros announced the digital release date news on X (Twitter) in a post featuring an on-set photo alongside the caption: "This on-set picture of #SinnersMovie is so wholesome. Get ready to watch Ryan Coogler's masterpiece at home in ONE WEEK!"

While Jordan is receiving the most praise for his performance in the film, the movie also features a brilliant ensemble cast which includes Omar Benson Miller, Jayme Lawson, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, Li Jun Li, Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Connell and Hailee Steinfeld.

Steinfeld, who plays a white-passing character called Mary who is revealed to have Black ancestry, previously opened up about how her role in the film encouraged her to research her own multiracial heritage (her maternal grandfather was half-Black and half-Filipino).

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, she said: "This movie in general, and this role specifically, pushed me to, I guess, include as part of my research digging into my family history... something I've done here and there throughout the years, but never like I did when I took on this role."

She continued: "And I'm forever grateful for Ryan, for Mary, for this movie, for pushing me, encouraging me to do that. I love the research period for what we do, and the fact that this was something I got to walk away with, feeling closer to myself and closer to my family, was the most incredible thing."

Sinners is available on demand from 3rd June 2025.

