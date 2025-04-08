The film reportedly follows a Konyak chief who must choose between survival and staying true to his ancestral traditions after an American missionary arrives and threatens his people’s identity.

Henshall will be joined in the cast by an ensemble largely made up of first-time local actors from Nagaland in what is being billed as a milestone for Naga cinema.

Rio said of the project: "We are incredibly excited to bring this story to life. Nagaland’s history, culture, and untold narratives hold immense cinematic potential, and this film is our way of sharing them with the world.

"Shooting on 16mm, collaborating with local actors, and having Douglas Henshall as part of this journey makes this project truly special. We believe it will be a meaningful addition to the cinematic landscape."

Henshall gained huge popularity for his lead role as Detective Inspector Jimmy Pérez on the first seven seasons of the BBC crime drama Shetland before he stepped down from the show in 2022.

Since then, he has appeared in the BBC Agatha Christie adaptation Murder Is Easy, the Netflix thriller Who Is Erin Carter? and the Nordic noir The Darkness, while he was replaced as Shetland's lead by Ashley Jensen as new character DI Ruth Calder.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com in 2023, shortly after leaving Shetland, Henshall said that it felt "a bit weird" not playing the character anymore, but also revealed he was still happy with his decision.

"I was comfortable to say goodbye to him but I think it will probably be a bit weird for a wee while," he said. "But I think he's very happy wherever he is."

On moving on to other roles, he added: "It's nice to be doing different things. It's also nice not to play the most decent man in the world for a wee while!"

