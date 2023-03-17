Billy Batson is back in business in Shazam! Fury of the Gods – but he's certainly not alone.

The new film sees him and the whole Shazamily joining forces after he managed to give all of his brothers and sisters superpowers – but not everyone is happy about it.

While the city of Philadelphia is pretty miffed about these new superheroes rocking up at every opportunity, Billy's problems get even bigger when it's revealed that the Daughters of Atlas – aka Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu) are out to get him.

Billy, who's months away from turning 18 and ageing out of the foster system, has got to face up to being a leader, but he's really not sure he's up to the job.

By the end, Billy's ended up in quite the disastrous situation – but a very familiar face rocks up to help him out.

Read on for everything you need to know about the ending of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods ending explained: Does Wonder Woman appear?

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros)

By the end of the film, Hespera has realised that her sister Kalypso is out of control and decides to give Billy a hand in taking her down.

Aside from a bit of help from the Daughter of Atlas, he's having to go it alone as Kalypso has taken away all of his siblings' powers – so it's all they can do to watch on.

Earlier in the film, Hespera placed a forcefield dome around Philadelphia and Billy realises he can use the dome to surround himself and Kalypso with lightning, ultimately taking her down, but also killing himself in the process.

After an emotional talk with his family, Billy gets Hespera to limit the dome so as just he and Kalypso are inside. He succeeds in his plan, zapping the whole dome with lightning, and seemingly dying in the process.

Helen Mirren in Shazam! Fury of the Gods Warner Bros Pictures/YouTube

Following the battle, Billy's heartbroken family recover him and hold a funeral for him.

It's mentioned that a god could bring him back if there were any gods left, except there is one.

Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman (played by Gal Gadot), finally makes her appearance, using her powers to resurrect Billy.

After an awkward exchange between them, once Billy has pulled himself from the ground, Diana establishes that he's a hero and a god.

When is Wonder Woman next returning to the DCU?

After Wonder Woman 3 was cancelled, the character's future is up in the air.

Gadot's appearance in Shazam! Fury of the Gods was long rumoured, but where she goes from here is anyone's guess. There are reports that she may appear in The Flash movie later this year, but fans will have to wait and see.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When James Gunn was asked in February if Wonder Woman has any future in his plans for the DCU, he simply answered: "Yes." It remains to be seen whether he was just talking about Shazam! or if there are further plans in place.

More like this

DC also announced its plans for a Paradise Lost series, which will be a prequel set before Diana's birth.

As for whether Gadot could be recast as Wonder Woman, again nothing is confirmed.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is in cinemas now. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.