The action unfolds in 1953, as Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap prepares to celebrate its 100th performance on the West End, only for things to go awry when someone linked to the production winds up dead during an afterparty.

New film See How They Run arrives in UK cinemas this weekend, with a host of big name stars finding themselves as potential suspects in a London-based murder mystery.

The film makes use of some brilliant London locations, so read on for everything you need to know about which places feature.

Where was See How They Run filmed?

The film was mainly shot in London's West End during the second lockdown – with a number of iconic locations used during production.

Chief among these are the Savoy Hotel – which plays itself – and a number of theatres, including The Old Vic, Hoxton Hall, The Dominion Theatre and St Martin's Theatre, which were combined to create one theatre that would suit the production's needs.

"We were very fortunate with some of the locations that we got to film at," director Tom George explained during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com. "Because it just so happened that we went into the shoot during the third lockdown in London.

"And that meant that one of the silver linings was we were able to get into some incredible locations in London that we otherwise just wouldn't have been able to use.

"So we were able to base ourselves at the Old Vic, for example, for four or five days. Which, of course, if they have productions in, you just can't do."

George continued: "So it was bittersweet because you had these like places that are usually so full of life, and that had closed their doors, and it wasn't quite clear when they were going to be able to come back.

"But at the same time, you know, it was nice to be able to bring them back to life for a short run and give them a little financial boost that hopefully bridged the gap for a few of the places that we were able to film in."

He added that it wasn't just The Old Vic that features in See How They Run.

"We filmed scenes in the Dominion Theatre on Tottenham Court Road, [and] the exterior is the St Martin's Theatre on St Martin's Lane, to create this sort of composite theatre with all the elements that we needed to tell our story," George explained.

"And then, you know, places like the Savoy Hotel. When someone writes in a script Savoy Hotel at the top of a scene, usually you don't get to film at the Savoy Hotel, you know. So we were just incredibly fortunate that they opened their doors to us and we were able to have the run of the place for a day or two

"Again, they were going through a difficult spell, but hopefully this was a sort of a bit of a bright spot for them. It certainly was for us!"

