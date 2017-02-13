With less than two weeks until the 89th Oscars, the hype surrounding who will win best picture (probably La La Land) and best actress (probably Emma Stone for La La Land) or best actor (possibly Ryan Gosling for La La Land) means there’s one category that will be overlooked: best visual effects.

And that’s a real shame considering how far cinematic smoke and mirrors have evolved since the award’s introduction in 1963 (before that it was simply the best special effects award). From James Bond’s badass jetpack in 1965’s Thunderball, to Luke Skywalker’s attack on the Death Star in 1977 and the city-bending landscapes of Inception in 2010, we’ve come a fair way.