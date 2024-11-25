With co-star Jenna Ortega, who played Sam’s sister Tara, also not returning for the project, the franchise is turning its focus back to original scream queen Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) for its seventh outing.

Given the high-profile and controversial nature of Barrera’s exit from the franchise, many have been keeping a close eye on the Mexican star’s career to see what comes next.

Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding in Scream 6. Paramount Pictures

Well, fans of Barrera’s will be delighted to know that she thrives in Your Monster, a fun horror/romcom from Caroline Lindy (The Affair), which is coming to cinemas this week.

But some are hoping her next move is a little more tongue-in-cheek – with calls spreading across social media for her to sign on to the upcoming Scary Movie 6, which will reportedly parody the very Scream movies Barrera featured in.

With a number of news outlets even linking the star to the Wayans brothers project, we decided to ask if she was interested in a move into comedy.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com while promoting Your Monster, Barrera replied: "I'd love to. I've been wanting to do comedy for a while. Your Monster is, you know, comedy, but it also has a mixture of lots of other things. So I would love to do just, like, a straight comedy."

Before Scary Movie fans get too excited, though, the actor added that nothing is set in stone yet.

"Sadly there are no comedies confirmed in the pipeline," she said. "I have a few more serious things in the pipeline, as I usually gravitate towards the pain and suffering. But I'm open. I'm open for whatever might come my way."

As mentioned, the Satellite Award nominee gets to flex her comedic muscles to a degree in Your Monster, which follows an… unorthodox romantic relationship between Barrera’s Laura and the monster in her wardrobe (yep, really).

Speaking about how enjoyable that process was, she revealed: "I think it's probably the most fun that I've ever had on a movie set. I was just laughing all day.

"And, you know, when you have so much… because it was a very ambitious shoot to do in 20 days, I think you normally feel a lot more stress because there’s so much that you have to do each day.

"But it didn't feel that way. It just felt easy and we flowed. And, you know, everyone was so funny, we just laughed all day. It was really fun."

Your Monster is in UK and Ireland cinemas from 29th November.

