It's one of many musical moments in the new film, with two other numbers especially memorable: a scene in which Venom can't resist joining in to an acoustic sing-along of David Bowie classic Space Oddity, and another in which he joins Mrs Chen (Peggy Lu) in a boogie to Abba's iconic Dancing Queen.

These songs are also supplemented by an original score by musician Dan Deacon, whose previous credits include the Adam Sandler Netflix movie Hustle.

Read on to find a full list of all the songs in the Venom: The Last Dance soundtrack.

Venom: The Last Dance soundtrack

You can find the full list of songs that appear in Venom: The Last Dance below.

Don't Stop Me Now performed by Queen

performed by Queen Space Oddity performed by the cast – including Tom Hardy as Venom

performed by the cast – including Tom Hardy as Venom Wild World performed by Cat Stevens

performed by Cat Stevens Dancing Queen performed by Abba

performed by Abba Memories performed by Maroon 5

performed by Maroon 5 One Last Dance performed by Tom Morello

performed by Tom Morello I Had Some Help performed by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

Venom: The Last Dance is now showing in UK cinemas.

