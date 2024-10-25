The new film , which as the title suggests is being billed as a finale to the saga that began with 2018’s original, sees Eddie Brock and Venom take to the road on the run from authorities following the events of Let There Be Carnage.

Venom 3, aka Venom: The Last Dance , has finally landed in cinemas.

A trailer was previously released, showing Tom Hardy reprising his dual role as Eddie and Venom, as well as giving fans a first glimpse at the new characters of Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who play a scientist and soldier, each carrying out research on symbiotes at Area 51, respectively.

Other new additions to the cast include House of the Dragon’s Rhys Ifans as Martin, an alien enthusiast who Eddie and Venom cross paths with on the run, and Andy Serkis, who appears as the voice of Knull, the creator of the symbiotes.

Wondering whether the film is suitable for children? Read on for everything you need to know.

Venom 3 age rating: Is it suitable for kids?

If you’re wondering whether Venom 3 is suitable for children, it depends on where you’re based.

In the US, Venom: The Last Dance has been rated PG-13 like the previous two movies, meaning anyone under the age of 13 can watch it as long as they’re accompanied by an adult.

However, if you’re based in the UK, the film has been rated 15 for strong violence and language, meaning nobody under the age of 15 can watch it in cinemas.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Venom 3 about?

Sony

The official synopsis reads: “Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

As the title suggests, the film will mark the final rodeo for Eddie and Venom.

Hardy confirmed that the movie would be his “last” in a post on Instagram on 1st October.

Sharing a promo of the film, he wrote: “Thankyou for a great time – and 7 years. I’ve had the best experience @Sony working with Venom – this is me and the big guy[‘s] last outing going out with a Bang!!!

“Come see us off – last in the trilogy and done [red heart emoji] we have had such a great time. Thank you.”

Advertisement MPU article

Venom: The Last Dance is released on Friday 25th October 2024.