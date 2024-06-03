The actor was previously seen as two iterations of Karl Mordo in both Doctor Strange and its sequel, the Multiverse of Madness.

But when he appears in the new Venom 3 trailer, he’s not playing either – and is leading a team of government agents hunting down Eddie and Venom.

What’s more, at the beginning of the trailer, we see Eddie and Venom running away from the Mexican bar they visited in one of the post-credit scenes from Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which it was suggested that the bar was in the MCU as the owner (Cristo Fernandez ) talked about Iron Man, Hulk and Thanos.

At the end of the scene, Venom and Eddie escape, presumably thanks to Doctor Strange’s spell.

But in the Venom 3 trailer, Ejiofor’s soldier captures the Venom goo at the bar, leading fans to wonder whether Venom is still set in the MCU and not Venom's universe.

Fans have flocked to Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X to express their confusion, with one writing: "I'm confused by this shot, how are they at this bar? The movie is clearly set in the same universe as Venom 1 and 2 but this bar (and the lil Symbiote droplet) exist in the MCU.

Another added: "So you’ve got Chiwetel Ejiofor in Venom 3 as a new character, which takes place in its own universe. But right here he’s in the MCU & he’s not playing Baron Mordo, who he previously played in the MCU… & he’s taking back the symbiote that was left in the MCU. Good Job Sony!"

Venom 3 is scheduled to be released on Friday 25th October 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

