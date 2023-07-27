This all leads to a furiously entertaining ending as the trio attempt to put a stop to the forces behind the conspiracy – and if you need a little help unpacking those final scenes, you can read on to have the They Cloned Tyrone ending explained.

They Cloned Tyrone ending explained: What was Fontaine's plan?

During the film, Fontaine (Boyega), Charles (Foxx) and Yo-Yo (Parris) slowly piece together that an underground lab facility spans their entire neighbourhood, and that it is being used to conduct sinister experiments on black people.

When they breach the facility, they make the startling discovery that many clones are being stored there – including clones of themselves – and that these clones can be controlled by scientists just by saying certain trigger words.

After setting off an alarm, the trio is chased and eventually apprehended by Nixon (Kiefer Sutherland), one of the white scientists working at the lab, who explains that these experiments are being carried out in an attempt to achieve peace in the US. He also threatens them, telling them to stop their investigation immediately.

Soon afterward, things go from bad to worse for the trio: Fontaine further unravels after discovering that what he thought was his mother was actually just a recording of a woman's voice, while Yo-Yo is taken captive by Nixon after trying to infiltrate the lab.

But Fontaine and Charles rally and brainstorm a new plan involving faking the former's death, which will allow them to enter the lab, save Yo-Yo and free the various clones.

Despite making good progress, Fontaine is eventually overpowered by Nixon's henchman Chester and taken to the man at the head of the operation who turns out to be... an older version of himself.

This older Fontaine then explains his plan: he is in the process of gradually turning all black people into white people through his experiments, claiming that this form of assimilation is the best way of achieving peace in the US. The origins of his plan lay in the racially motivated murder of his younger brother by the police.

After hearing out his older self, younger Fontaine is not convinced, and using some of the lab's mind control tactics against them he gets Chester to shoot and kill his older self. Meanwhile, Yo-Yo and Slick are also able to team up to evade Nixon and escape the lab unharmed.

With the lab now out of control, a number of naked clones then emerge into the neighbourhood, which prompts several incredulous news reports from various TV stations. One of those reports is watched by a man named Tyrone, who is living in LA and is the spitting image of Fontaine – realising at the end that he is another one of the clones.

