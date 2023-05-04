The promise of those films – alongside the wealth of TV shows that are continuing to arrive on Disney Plus – means that the galaxy far, far away is in rude health as we approach this year's Star Wars Day on May the Fourth.

It's an exciting time to be a Star Wars fan with three new films having been officially confirmed last month – including one that will see the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey.

And to celebrate, we've put together an exclusive RadioTimes.com quiz to test how well you know the 11 Star Wars films that have been released so far, asking fans to identify each film from just one frame.

Of course, some of the answers will be easier to come by than others – but try the quiz below to see how well you know Revenge of the Sith from Return of the Jedi.

It's been almost half a century since the first Star Wars film, retroactively titled A New Hope, was released back in 1977, and along with its two most immediate sequels The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983), it forms one of the most beloved film trilogies of all time.

16 years passed before George Lucas returned to write and direct a prequel trilogy consisting of The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002), and Revenge of the Sith (2005) – which was negatively received at the time but since built a dedicated cult following.

Read more:

And another decade later – after Disney's acquisition of LucasFilm – the sequel trilogy began with The Force Awakens (2015), followed by Rian Johnson's divisive The Last Jedi (2017) and then The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Meanwhile, two spin-offs were also released at this time: Rogue One, which followed the group of rebels responsible for stealing plans of the Death Star, and Solo, an origin story for Han Solo.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Star Wars films are all available to stream on Disney Plus. Read our guide for how to watch the Star Wars movies in order and sign up to Disney Plus now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.