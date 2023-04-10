It's time to put your Bond knowledge to the ultimate test with RadioTimes.com 's exclusive quiz, asking fans to identify which film these various frames are from.

With James Bond turning 70 this year, we've seen an awful lot of the iconic British spy and his many iterations, from his on-screen debut by Sean Connery in Dr. No to Daniel Craig's swan song No Time to Die – but can you tell the difference between GoldenEye and Live and Let Die?

While we start you off easy with a shot of Pierce Brosnan, the frames get progressively harder so let's hope your confidence isn't left shaken (not stirred).

The quiz is the latest in RadioTimes.com's Bond at 70 celebration, marking seven decades since the first of Ian Fleming's James Bond novels was published in 1953.

Fleming's first novel in the series was Casino Royale, published on 13th April 1953, however it wasn't until nine years later when Sean Connery became the first on-screen 007 in 1962's Dr. No.

Since then, we've seen five actors portray the iconic spy – the latest being Daniel Craig from 2006 until 2021, however we're yet to find out who'll be the next star to take on the mammoth role.

Whoever the next Bond is will need to pass an incredibly rigorous audition and several names have been suggested over the past few years, although casting director Debbie McWilliams recently told RadioTimes.com that most of the rumours makes her "die laughing".

