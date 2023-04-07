Between the suits, the cars, and the price of a martini in Central London, it takes a lot to live like Bond. And, although we never see his pay cheque from MI6, it’s likely he gets well compensated for almost being killed every other week.

He certainly likes to see the ‘double 0’ in price tags – British superspy, James Bond, lives a life of grandeur and luxury.

So, to give you a better idea of just how pricey it is to be an international man of mystery, we’ve put together this guide of how much it costs to be James Bond.

We’ve looked into all the elements that make up 007’s iconic persona, including his clothes, cars, technology, and all the little extras that come with it.

Plus, we’ve added links to a number of shops so you too can say “Bond, James Bond” when you look in the mirror. But don’t worry, we’ve been a bit more flexible with prices.

Here’s a guide to how much it costs to be Bond.

How much does it cost to be James Bond?

Tom Ford black suit, £3,850

Tom Ford

For the last four Daniel Craig movies, 007 can be seen wearing suits by designer Tom Ford. The average black suit from this company costs over £3,000 and is made through expert Italian craftmanship. No wonder he looks so sharp!

Shop black suits from £50 at Suit Direct

Tom Ford white shirt, £330

Tom Ford

In the early days of Sean Connery and Roger Moore, Bond would often wear shirts with a two button ‘cocktail cuff’, which quickly became a small but important detail in his wardrobe. So, if we apply this design to a slim fit Tom Ford shirt, this would put the price at around £330. Shame he gets so many of his shirts bloody.

Shop white shirts from £34.95 at Moss Bros.

Turnbull & Asser bow tie, £125

Turnbull and asser

Although James Bond has worn a variety of suits over the years, he will always be known for the classic bow tie look. In 2006’s Casino Royale, Daniel Craig was back in this iconic get-up and was sporting a tie made by Turnbull & Asser, a shirt-making company dating back to 1885 that helps make clothes for the royal family. They sell their bow ties for £125.

Buy the Casino Royal bow tie for £125 at Turnbull & Asser

Shop men’s bow ties from £16 at John Lewis

Crockett & Jones black formal shoes, £520

Crockett and Jones

In 2022, renowned shoemakers Crockett & Jones announced an official partnership with EON Productions, who make the James Bond movies. The company has provided the shoes for Skyfall, Spectre, and most recently, No Time to Die. In the latest movie, Bond can be seen wearing Crockett & Jones Highburys which cost £520.

Shop men’s formal shoes from £16.99 at Schuh

OMEGA watch, £9,300

OMEGA

007 first wore an OMEGA watch in 1995’s GoldenEye. It was the OMEGA Seamaster Diver and at the time the costume designer, Lindy Hemming, said: “I was convinced that Commander Bond, a naval man, a diver and a discreet gentleman of the world would wear the Seamaster with the blue dial.” The actual Seamaster is £9,300 but we’ve included a range of OMEGA watches below.

Shop OMEGA watches from £2,320 at Goldsmiths

Aston Martin DB5, $744,000

Autotrader

We all know the classic Bond car. The Aston Martin DB5 first popped up in Goldfinger before making a warmly welcomed appearance in Skyfall. According to Car&Bike, the average 1964 Aston Martin would now cost about $744,000 (about £600,000).

Shop Aston Martins from £114,905 at AutoTrader

Flat in Chelsea, £1,153,248

Bruno Martins | Unsplash

In the Ian Fleming books, Bond lives in a flat off the King’s Road in Chelsea. When authors John Pearson and William Boyd later wrote continuation novels, they identified him as living in Wellington Square specifically.

At the moment, the average price of a flat in Chelsea is £1,153,248, although the prices can range roughly between £295,000 and £4,000,000.

Look at flats in Chelsea from £100,000 at Rightmove

Martini (shaken not stirred), £12

Ambitious Creative - Rick Barrett

The average price of a cocktail in London is now *shudders* £12. So, for Bond to get his flirt on with a vodka martini he’s got to spend quite a bit. Especially if he’s going somewhere a bit more upscale.

Shop cocktail experiences in London from £39 at Virgin Experience Days

Speed boat, £9,500

Virgin Experience Days

Now, 007 doesn’t so much own a speedboat as he does steal one in most movies. But they’re an essential part of the Bond iconography, especially when it’s down the Thames. As such, we’ve included a link to a London speed boat experience so you can have your very own James Bond moment.

For more Thames experiences, check out our guide to the best London boat tours.

Buy Thames Jet Boat Rush for £81 at Virgin Experience Days

Staying at a casino, $144-$30,000

Eloy Gameno | Unsplash

The casino in Casino Royale is actually fictional, so we’ve gone off the basis of the hotel branch Caesars for an idea of just how much this costs.

At Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, room prices start at around $144 (£116), but they can go all the way up to $30,000 (£24,000). Caesar’s Palace has 25 private villas that have multiple bedrooms, bathrooms and pools, and they’re known for hosting high-profile celebrities such as Cher, Lizzo, and the Obamas.

Shop casino stays from $144 at Caesars

Nokia smartphone, £299

Nokia

In No Time to Die, James Bond can be seen using a Nokia phone. The particular prop he used was just a prototype made for the movie, but the latest Nokia smartphone, the Nokia X30 5G, is currently on sale for £299.

Shop Nokia phones from £24.99 at Currys

Sony Xperia smartphone, £799

Sony

Another phone Bond has been seen to use is the Sony Xperia, which appeared in Skyfall. Again, the exact model isn’t known, but if we go off the latest make this would put the price at around £799.

Shop Sony Xperia phones from £24 a month at Mobile Phones Direct

Security and spy camera, £159.99

Currys

Whether it’s the miniature spy camera in Moonraker, or the full-blown security setup you’ll likely find at MI6, Bond always needs security cameras. You just know his home is covered in them, so this would mean paying at least £159 for a good setup.

Shop security cameras from £159.99 at Currys

Sony VAIO TT laptop, £1,599

Sony

In Quantum of Solace, Bond uses the Sony VAIO TT laptop. These came out in 2008 and cost between £1,199 and £1,999, depending on the model. When the film was released, Sony produced a special edition engraved with the 007 gun logo. Now though, 007 would probably go for something a bit sleeker and lighter considering how laptop technology has moved on.

By Sony laptop for £899.99 at Amazon

