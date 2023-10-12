"I told them I was sick… Anything not to go to New York Comic Con, Thankx," it read, before continuing: "Bwah ha ha ha ha."

The tragic news of Giffen's death was confirmed by longtime collaborator Paul Levitz, who wrote on Facebook: "Keith Giffen has gone off to create new worlds that are beyond our living reach.

"Keith was probably the most fertile creative mind of our generation in comics. He had an infinite number of ideas, pouring constantly out."

Levitz continued: "We did over 60 stories together. Many of them he made far better than they might have been with any other collaborator, because of his ideas and contributions to character moments and dramas.

"A few we had rough times on, but I think no more than could be expected in a long relationship."

The Hollywood Reporter reports the cause of death as a stroke.

Giffen is best known for writing and illustrating Legion of Super-Heroes in the 1980s and 1990s, and he was also the artist on the 1980s title Omega Men.

In 1987, he co-created the Justice League International series with J M DeMatteis and Kevin Maguire, before later creating a spin-off in 1989 titled Justice League Europe alongside DeMatteis.

Before making his name at DC, Giffen enjoyed a stint at Marvel in the 1970s, where he and writer Bill Mantlo co-created the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy member Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Preview #7.

Tributes have been flooding in for Giffen on X, formerly known as Twitter, following the tragic news of his passing.

Giffen's former collaborator and Justice League International series co-creator DeMatteis penned: "Keith was one of the most brilliantly creative humans I’ve ever known.

"A curmudgeon with a heart of gold. A generous collaborator. An old, dear friend. And, as my wife observed, 'He was like a character out of a Keith Giffen story.' Safe travels, Keith. You will be missed."

Meanwhile, writer and artist Colleen Doran wrote: "My very dear friend, one of the best friends I have ever had. Keith Giffen. I am heartbroken. I will love you forever. You were endlessly kind and crazy, funny and awful, beyond smart, truly original."