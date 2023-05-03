Ahead of the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 , much of the discussion centered on the fact that this film would be darker in tone to the previous two instalments in James Gunn's MCU trilogy.

This naturally led some fans to speculate that one or more of the intergalactic superhero team could be killed off, and since it was heavily teased that Rocket's past would feature in the film, many feared the raccoon could be one of those set to meet his end.

Now that the film has arrived in UK cinemas, we know exactly what fate awaits Rocket. So, read on for everything you need to know, with the obvious warning that there are major spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 ahead.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Does Rocket die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

No. Although Rocket spends the vast majority of the film in a coma and appears to be on the brink of death, he actually makes it out alive.

At the very beginning of the film, he is left in a critical state after being attacked by Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) – and the other Guardians spend much of the rest of the movie attempting to save him, a task complicated by a kill-switch they must overwrite.

Eventually, after Peter Quill and Groot have successfully retrieved a file that will bring him back to consciousness, they use this to try and save him, but he flatlines – and for a brief moment it looks like he really is about to die.

While Rocket is flatlining, he appears to briefly make it to the afterlife, where he is met by his old friends Lyla, Teefs, and Floor – who we were introduced to in flashbacks before they were killed by the High Evolutionary.

More like this

Lyla tells him that it isn't yet his time to die and he seems to take this message to heart, suddenly waking up again fully conscious. From there, he goes on to confront the High Evolutionary and plays his part in the Guardians' return to Knowhere.

At the very end of the film – after Peter Quill announces he is leaving to go home to Earth for a while – Rocket is named the new leader of the Guardians, so not only is he alive when the new credits roll, he also has a new sense of purpose.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 is now showing in UK cinemas, while other instalments in the franchise are available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.