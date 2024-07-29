The biggest sale of the event was also Star Wars-related, with a miniature Y-Wing Starfighter aircraft from the original film going for as much as $1.55m (£1.2m).

Meanwhile, other notable lots included an original Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home poster ($106,250), a Thor hammer from Thor: The Dark World ($81,250), Harry Potter's wand from The Prisoner of Azkaban ($52,000), Macaulay Culkin's outfit from Home Alone ($47,500) and a Mandalorian helmet ($40,000).

Star Wars Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi. 1983 Lucas Films / SEAC

It's not the first time that Leia's costume has been sold for big money at auction: back in 2015 it sold for $96,000 (£63,000), which means the price has almost doubled in less than a decade.

The costume, which was worn by Leia after she is enslaved by Jabba the Hutt, instantly became iconic after the release of Return of the Jedi in 1983, and Fisher was herself outspoken about it.

Speaking to NPR in 2016, shortly before her death, she revealed that she had initially thought George Lucas was joking when he showed her the costume.

"[I was] nearly naked, which is not a style choice for me," she said. "It wasn't my choice. When [Lucas] showed me the outfit, I thought he was kidding and it made me very nervous.

"I had to sit very straight because I couldn't have lines on my sides, like little creases. No creases were allowed, so I had to sit very, very rigid straight."

