Alongside a poor critical reception to the film, Kraven the Hunter, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular anti-hero, flopped at the box office, earning less than $60 million worldwide against a reported $110 million production budget.

RadioTimes.com's own two-star verdict on the movie labelled it "sadly underwhelming", and said that "the leaden script lacks zing and zingers".

Fans might be surprised to hear, then, that the movie has become a surprise streaming hit.

The film's official X (or Twitter) account revealed that the movie had topped the charts on AppleTV, posting a promo image of Taylor-Johnson alongside the caption: "It’s clear… the kravin’ for Kraven is real.

"Thank you for making [Kraven the Hunter] the #1 movie on [Apple TV]! Watch Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the world’s greatest hunter this weekend – now on Digital."

Well, with that in mind, you're probably wondering when the film will become available to stream from the comfort of your own home in the UK. Read on for everything you need to know.

Where to watch Kraven the Hunter in the UK

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter. Sony Pictures Entertainment

At present, the only place you can watch Kraven the Hunter in the UK is in cinemas.

Fans can now buy or rent the film from Prime Video, iTunes and other digital platforms in the US.

The film will be available on digital in the UK from 28th January 2025.

This won't come as a surprise to fans given that Sony movies typically get at least a 45-day theatrical exclusivity window.

Will Kraven the Hunter become available to stream online in the UK?

Russell Crowe stars as Kraven's father in Kraven the Hunter. Sony Pictures Entertainment

The film will eventually become available to stream on Netflix, which holds the streaming rights thanks to a multi-year agreement the platform made with Sony back in 2021.

Sony films typically land on Netflix around six months after their theatrical release, meaning Kraven the Hunter could be released on the platform around June 2025.

However, based on Sony’s other recent releases, such as Madame Web, which became available on Netflix just three months after its theatrical premiere, or It Ends with Us, which was added to the streamer about four months after its theatrical run, we could see Kraven the Hunter released on Netflix even sooner.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter. Sony

Sony has yet to confirm a UK DVD and Blu-ray release date.

In the meantime, however, you can pre-order the film on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD ahead of its release, as well as in the form of a 4K Steelbook.

Kraven the Hunter is now showing in UK cinemas.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.