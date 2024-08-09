"I actually can't really show anything, because the thing that I'm working on has just started shooting last week – and that would be Fantastic Four," Giacchino began.

"I love the Fantastic Four so much, I read those comics as a kid, they are just so near and dear to my heart. I can't show you anything from the film, [but] are you up for listening to something?"

The composer, also known for the latest Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland, proceeded to play the main theme music from Fantastic Four: First Steps on the booming speakers at Anaheim Convention Centre's Premiere Stage.

The track begins with a quirky, whimsical opening, evoking the retro-futurist aesthetic of the 1960s-set story, with plinking keys accompanied by a matching choir. These slowly build with the addition of strings.

Then, the tempo changes as things become a little more mysterious and uncertain, with the addition of a slow drumbeat, while notes by the choir, violins and horns become longer, before fading out.

Suddenly, it's just the drums. You get the impression that the drama is really ramping up now. When the rest of the music comes back in, we're getting more intense, building strings and some electronic sci-fi sounds to boot.

This gives way to a rousing horn melody, homaging a classic superhero motif like Alan Silvestri's iconic Avengers theme, which debuted in 2012 and recurred through several of the later films.

The Fantastic Four stars Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The horns build to an exciting crescendo and suddenly we're in a very upbeat, fast-paced electronic track that brings to mind the wild and unpredictable scientific adventures that made the Fantastic Four so popular.

It's bright, optimistic and inspiring in tone, which is only fitting for Marvel's First Family, but takes on an epic quality as the horns come back in and a choir can briefly be heard in the background singing: "FAN-TASTIC FOUR!"

All the disparate elements from across the 3 minute and 15 seconds-long track come together beautifully by the finale, working remarkably well in harmony to form one of the most distinctive and memorable Marvel theme songs in recent memory.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is coming to cinemas on Friday 25th July 2025. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

