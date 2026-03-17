5 things the Dune: Part Three trailer revealed to us - from Paul and Chani's child to Robert Pattinson's new villain
There's nine months to go until the release of the third and final chapter in Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi trilogy.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 17 March 2026 at 5:10 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad