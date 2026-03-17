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Dune: Part Three star confirms they are only in "one scene" of film ahead of first trailer today – as character posters released
We won't be seeing much of Lady Jessica in the third film in Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi trilogy.
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Published: Tuesday, 17 March 2026 at 11:17 am
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