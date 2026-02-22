❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Timothée Chalamet says Dune: Part 3 is a "big swing" for his "last time" in the franchise
The actor said "everything was sacred" as he bid farewell to an iconic role.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Sunday, 22 February 2026 at 11:17 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad