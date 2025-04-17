This entry picks up with a new protagonist in the form of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Jamie; a scavenger for a closed-off island community, who have managed to sustain a simple – but delicate – life away from the mainland.

It seems like that's all about to change, however, when Jamie and his son, Spike (Alfie Williams), head out on a routine hunt that goes horribly wrong – setting off a disastrous chain of events.

See for yourself in the chilling new trailer for 28 Years Later:

28 Years Later reunites director Boyle with franchise co-creator Alex Garland, the screenwriter behind recent acclaimed work including Warfare, Civil War and Annihilation.

The sequel also enlists the acting talent of Ralph Fiennes – fresh off his Oscar buzz for Conclave – as well as Jodie Comer (The Bikeriders), Jack O'Connell (SAS Rogue Heroes) and Erin Kellyman (Blitz) among others.

Previously, it had been thought that 28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy, who has since become a global sensation via Peaky Blinders and Oppenheimer, would return as original protagonist Jim for this entry.

That is no longer the case, but should 28 Years Later kick off a trilogy as Boyle and Garland have envisioned, then Jim is expected to appear further down the line.

Once again, this trailer is set to an eerie 1915 recording of actor Taylor Holmes reading Rudyard Kipling's poem Boots, which is just as effective as it was in the initial teaser at sending chills down one's spine.

28 Years Later is coming to cinemas on Friday 20th June 2025.

