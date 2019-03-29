The first teaser for Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark is literally the stuff of nightmares
Guillermo del Toro's latest film is based on the children's horror book of the same name
The first trailer for the Guillermo del Toro produced Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark has dropped, and suffice to say, it's more than a bit scary.
The film is based on Alvin Schwartz’s children's horror book series of the same name, which in turn is based on popular folklore and urban myths – including the one about spider eggs hatching inside someone's body featured at the end of the trailer.
The film is set in 1968 in the small town of Mill Valley in the US, where "a young girl with horrible secrets," Sarah, writes a book of scary stories inside a creepy mansion. According to the film's synopsis, the book "has transcended time — stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home".
The film, directed by André Øvredal, will cover multiple stories from Schwartz’s series, including "Red Spot" (the spider story), "The Bog Toe", “Pale Lady,” and “Jangly Man”.
You can watch the full trailer below:
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark will launch in US cinemas on 9th August