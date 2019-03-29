The film is set in 1968 in the small town of Mill Valley in the US, where "a young girl with horrible secrets," Sarah, writes a book of scary stories inside a creepy mansion. According to the film's synopsis, the book "has transcended time — stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home".

The film, directed by André Øvredal, will cover multiple stories from Schwartz’s series, including "Red Spot" (the spider story), "The Bog Toe", “Pale Lady,” and “Jangly Man”.

You can watch the full trailer below:

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark will launch in US cinemas on 9th August