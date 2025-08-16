"We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again," Marlon, Shawn and Keenen told Deadline at the time.

"This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again.

"We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theatres, where they belong. It’s a double reunion."

While speculation has to been rife as to what the film's plot will surround, details around that and the cast have been quite thin on the ground - until now.

Hall and Faris said of their return to the franchise: "We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon — three men we'd literally die for (in Brenda's case, again)."

The Scary Movie franchise was developed by Marlon, Shawn and Keenen Wayans, with the latter co-writing and directing the first two films and producing the forthcoming movie. Meanwhile, Marlon and Shawn co-wrote and starred in the first two films.

Now entering the sixth film in the franchise, Michael Tiddes - a longtime collaborator with the Wayans - is set to direct the next instalment.

Other cast members, returning or new, are yet to be announced, but there is one star who'd be keen to jump into a role should the opportunity arise.

After Melissa Barrera's exit from the Scream franchise, fans called for her new role to be in the upcoming Scary Movie 6, which will reportedly parody the Scream movies Barrera featured in.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, the question was posed to Barrera if she'd ever step into the comedy world.

"I'd love to. I've been wanting to do comedy for a while," she said. "[Recent film] Your Monster is, you know, comedy, but it also has a mixture of lots of other things. So I would love to do just, like, a straight comedy."

Nothing is set in stone yet, with Barerra telling us she had "a few more serious things in the pipeline", but she is "open for whatever might come my way".

