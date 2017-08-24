Scam artists are passing themselves off as Robert Downey Jr
The Avengers star took to Twitter to warn fans about sending money
Everyone wants to be Robert Downey Jr including, apparently, former Nigerian princes. It appears online scammers have found a rather unlikely new identity to fool people into forking over cash and, well... it's Iron Man.
Robert Downey Jr took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to warn fans against "one or more" online scammers who have been eliciting money from people by posing as the Avengers star on social media sites.
“It has come to my attention that one or more scam artists have taken to impersonating me online and asking some of you via private message or chat for ‘donations’ for various ’causes,'” Downey wrote in his tweet. “Just wanted to let you all know that if you encounter someone on a chat platform claiming to be me, they are lying. I will never ever communicate via private chat platforms, and I would never ask individual fans for money for any reason.”
Check out the entire post below:
While you may laugh at the idea of anyone believing that millionaire actor Robert Downey Jr was personally contacting them on Facebook and asking for cash, the scammers have clearly picked this star for a good reason. In the past, Downey Jr has encouraged his fans to donate to various causes by partnering with Omaze, offering them the opportunity to visit movie sets and premieres in return.
Fresh off of starring in Spiderman: Homecoming, Marvel's golden boy is currently filming Avengers 4 alongside Gwyneth Paltrow and Jon Favreau, amongst many, many others.