“It has come to my attention that one or more scam artists have taken to impersonating me online and asking some of you via private message or chat for ‘donations’ for various ’causes,'” Downey wrote in his tweet. “Just wanted to let you all know that if you encounter someone on a chat platform claiming to be me, they are lying. I will never ever communicate via private chat platforms, and I would never ask individual fans for money for any reason.”

While you may laugh at the idea of anyone believing that millionaire actor Robert Downey Jr was personally contacting them on Facebook and asking for cash, the scammers have clearly picked this star for a good reason. In the past, Downey Jr has encouraged his fans to donate to various causes by partnering with Omaze, offering them the opportunity to visit movie sets and premieres in return.

Fresh off of starring in Spiderman: Homecoming, Marvel's golden boy is currently filming Avengers 4 alongside Gwyneth Paltrow and Jon Favreau, amongst many, many others.