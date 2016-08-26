Novelist Nick Hornby (who previously wrote the screenplays for Brooklyn and An Education among others) will pen the script for the Disney production, and frankly the whole thing is already sounding pretty exciting.

Of course, this isn’t the first time people have had the chance to see the story hop off the book’s pages– Dahl’s tale was originally adapted in stop-motion form by Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick in 1996, and has also been performed on stage – but we’d still say that there’s plenty of room for another Giant Peach adaptation in the world.

Frankly, you’d have to have a heart of stone not to agree.