The nominations for the Actor Awards 2026 (formerly the SAG Awards) have been revealed, with One Battle After Another leading the way.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s political thriller received seven nods, including individual recognition for actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro, as well as for its cast and stunt ensemble.

Ryan Coogler’s vampire horror Sinners followed shortly behind with five nominations, while Hamnet, Frankenstein and Marty Supreme also dominated on the film side, with three nominations each.

In the lead actor category, DiCaprio faces Sinners’ Michael B Jordan, Marty Supreme’s Timothée Chalamet, Blue Moon’s Ethan Hawke and Bugonia’s Jesse Plemons.

Meanwhile, Infiniti is up against If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’s Rose Byrne in the lead actress category, as well as Bugonia’s Emma Stone, Song Sung Blue’s Kate Hudson and Hamnet’s Jessie Buckley.

The TV side is led by Apple’s comedy series, The Studio, which received five nominations, including an ensemble nod, followed by Adolescence and The White Lotus, which picked up four nominations each.

In the lead comedy actor category, The Studio’s Seth Rogen and Ike Barinholtz are up against Nobody Wants This’s Adam Brody, A Man on the Inside’s Ted Danson and Only Murders in the Building’s Martin Short.

For lead comedy actress, The Studio’s Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O’Hara will compete against Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, Palm Royale’s Kristen Wiig and Hacks’ Jean Smart.

For the full list of nominations, see below.

Actor Awards 2026 nominations: Full list of nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Jessie Buckley stars as Agnes and Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare in Hamnet. Agata Grzybowska / © 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton, Sinners

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus

The White Lotus.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower, Severance

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Adam Scott as Mark and Britt Lower as Helly in Severance season 2. Apple TV+

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

Landman

The Last of Us

Squid Game

Stranger Things

SAG Life Achievement Award

Harrison Ford

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026 will take place on Sunday 1st March and will stream live on Netflix.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.