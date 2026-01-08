❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
SAG Awards, now Actor Awards 2026 nominations revealed: Full list of nominees
Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another and Apple's The Studio lead this year's nominations for the rebranded SAG Awards.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Thursday, 8 January 2026 at 10:51 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad