The nominations for the Actor Awards 2026 (formerly the SAG Awards) have been revealed, with One Battle After Another leading the way.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s political thriller received seven nods, including individual recognition for actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro, as well as for its cast and stunt ensemble.

Ryan Coogler’s vampire horror Sinners followed shortly behind with five nominations, while Hamnet, Frankenstein and Marty Supreme also dominated on the film side, with three nominations each.

In the lead actor category, DiCaprio faces Sinners’ Michael B Jordan, Marty Supreme’s Timothée Chalamet, Blue Moon’s Ethan Hawke and Bugonia’s Jesse Plemons.

Meanwhile, Infiniti is up against If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’s Rose Byrne in the lead actress category, as well as Bugonia’s Emma Stone, Song Sung Blue’s Kate Hudson and Hamnet’s Jessie Buckley.

The TV side is led by Apple’s comedy series, The Studio, which received five nominations, including an ensemble nod, followed by Adolescence and The White Lotus, which picked up four nominations each.

In the lead comedy actor category, The Studio’s Seth Rogen and Ike Barinholtz are up against Nobody Wants This’s Adam Brody, A Man on the Inside’s Ted Danson and Only Murders in the Building’s Martin Short.

For lead comedy actress, The Studio’s Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O’Hara will compete against Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, Palm Royale’s Kristen Wiig and Hacks’ Jean Smart.

For the full list of nominations, see below.

Actor Awards 2026 nominations: Full list of nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
  • Michael B Jordan, Sinners
  • Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia
Jessie Buckley stars as Agnes and Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare in Hamnet standing in a forest staring into each other's eyes.
Jessie Buckley stars as Agnes and Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare in Hamnet. Agata Grzybowska / © 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Miles Caton, Sinners
  • Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal, Hamnet
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
  • Amy Madigan, Weapons
  • Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Studio

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

  • The Diplomat
  • Landman
  • The Pitt
  • Severance
  • The White Lotus
Episode 08 - Amor Fati
The White Lotus.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
  • Seth Rogen, The Studio
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
  • Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

  • Britt Lower, Severance
  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Adam Scott as Mark and Britt Lower as Helly in Severance season 2
Adam Scott as Mark and Britt Lower as Helly in Severance season 2. Apple TV+

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

  • Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
  • Owen Cooper, Adolescence
  • Stephen Graham, Adolescence
  • Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

  • Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence
  • Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
  • Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
  • Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

  • Andor
  • Landman
  • The Last of Us
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things

SAG Life Achievement Award

  • Harrison Ford

The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026 will take place on Sunday 1st March and will stream live on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media.

