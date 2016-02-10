Ryan Reynolds says making an X-Force movie is now his "first priority"
The actor wants to use Deadpool's success to explore the X-Men universe, including X-Force
Ryan Reynolds has finally tasted superhero success with Deadpool, and now he wants more.
The actor said in an interview with FILMSTARTS that he wants not only to continue making Deadpool movies, but is also keen on creating an X-Force movie. "We're gonna really explore the X-Men a lot," he said, "And maybe X-Force. X-Force my priority. I really want to get that in."
X-Force is a team of mutants within the X-Men universe that's grittier, darker and more mature than the main group of mutants. In the comic books, the group is typically led by Cable, Cyclops' son.
Rumours of an adaptation have been floating around for a number of years. They began when Rob Liefeld sang the praises of a potential screenplay back in 2013. The project, however, may have been put off thanks to the latest X-Men movie instalment X-Men: Apocalypse.
Or maybe what it needed all along was Ryan Reynolds...