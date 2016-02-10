X-Force is a team of mutants within the X-Men universe that's grittier, darker and more mature than the main group of mutants. In the comic books, the group is typically led by Cable, Cyclops' son.

Rumours of an adaptation have been floating around for a number of years. They began when Rob Liefeld sang the praises of a potential screenplay back in 2013. The project, however, may have been put off thanks to the latest X-Men movie instalment X-Men: Apocalypse.

Or maybe what it needed all along was Ryan Reynolds...