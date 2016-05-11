"Whoa, simmer down there big boy, 'by the numbers?'" Reynolds scoffs after the 'Honest Trailer man' decrees the storyline to be one we've all seen before (albeit filled with far more butt jokes). "By the f***ing numbers? What the f*** is that supposed to mean?"

Oh yeah, he gets quite sweary about it. Well, he's in the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. It's kind of a given, I guess.

'Honest Trailer man' tries to recover: "Hey, I said I liked it in the beginning. I think it's only fair to point out some flaws, too." But he struggles to get on with the rest of his video with Reynolds' interruptions. Which basically involves a lot more swearing...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qIRtFE6aIc