The rumours that Gosling – who proved his singing and dancing capabilities in La La Land – come from That Hashtag Show who claim that Gosling himself has expressed an interest in the role, and that Warner Bros is looking for an actor aged between 29 and 35. Gosling just misses this age range at 36.

Willy Wonka was previously brought to life by the late, great Gene Wilder in 1971 and by Johnny Depp in 2005.

If the rumours are true, we can probably expect Gosling to take a deadpan approach to the character – much like Wilder did – as opposed to Depp’s more zany and psychedelic impression.

In the meantime, you can see Gosling in Blade Runner 2049 which will hit UK cinemas this October.