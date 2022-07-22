Russo brothers "not involved" with future of Marvel

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com to promote their new Netflix film The Gray Man , the brothers – who directed four MCU flicks including both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame – claimed that they had "moved on" from the franchise.

There have been a lot of rumours swirling around recently that the Russo brothers might be returning to the MCU to helm a project based on the Secret Wars comics – but it looks like fans shouldn't get too excited just yet.

Asked if they might have some sort of consulting role on future Captain America films given they were originally involved in the casting of Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Joe Russo gave a fairly straightforward answer.

“No," he said. "I mean, we've moved on – you know, we're now focused on our company AGBO. Marvel's doing Marvel. We're not involved in any way. But you know, we're fans and you know, we'll turn out for every movie that they make.”

Anthony agreed, and added that the pair were, "Big fans of Anthony Mackie."

Although they didn't mention Secret Wars specifically, they appeared pretty clear that their focus is now on projects away from the MCU – with The Gray Man intended as the first film in a new spy action franchise.

If there is eventually to be a Russo brothers Secret Wars project then, it probably won't be for some time yet...

The Gray Man is currently showing in select UK cinemas and is available to stream globally on Netflix.

