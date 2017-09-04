Firstly, there’s this stamp of Supreme Leader Snoke, appearing alongside a Praetorian Guard, one of his samurai-like protectors. Just one look is enough to re-open those familiar questions: who exactly is Snoke? Is he somebody we already know? And just how did he crack his skull that way?

And, on a more adorable note, there’s the Porgs, a new alien that will have you cooing in the cinema come December.

Also featuring on their own stamp are Maz Kanata (the orange pirate queen from The Force Awakens), Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO, BB-8 and Rogue One battle bot K-S20.

Royal Mail has also said that some of the stamps – they haven’t said which – contain “secret details” that can only be seen under UV light. Perhaps these contain clues about the film? New details about the characters? Or better still, some more Porg pictures? We can only hope.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released on 15 December 2017