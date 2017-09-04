Royal Mail unveils awesome Star Wars commemorative stamps
Disclaimer: does not deliver letters to a galaxy far far away
A collection of new Star Wars stamps commemorating the upcoming release of The Last Jedi is rocketing to a galaxy/post office near you on 12th October.
Do they reveal anything about the film’s plot? No. Do they reveal a tiny glimpse at any characters that could soon appear in the space saga? Also no. However, the collection of eight stamps, illustrated by artist Malcolm Tween, do give us a closer look at faces fans are eager to see more of.
Firstly, there’s this stamp of Supreme Leader Snoke, appearing alongside a Praetorian Guard, one of his samurai-like protectors. Just one look is enough to re-open those familiar questions: who exactly is Snoke? Is he somebody we already know? And just how did he crack his skull that way?
And, on a more adorable note, there’s the Porgs, a new alien that will have you cooing in the cinema come December.
Also featuring on their own stamp are Maz Kanata (the orange pirate queen from The Force Awakens), Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO, BB-8 and Rogue One battle bot K-S20.
Royal Mail has also said that some of the stamps – they haven’t said which – contain “secret details” that can only be seen under UV light. Perhaps these contain clues about the film? New details about the characters? Or better still, some more Porg pictures? We can only hope.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released on 15 December 2017